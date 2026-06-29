Rajnath Singh launches DFP-2026 to speed DRDO research and transparency

DFP-2026 grants DRDO and partners autonomy

DFP-2026 gives DRDO and its partners, like industry and universities, more freedom to manage money and projects.

It clearly spells out who controls funding for key programs like research grants and tech development, making it easier to run tests, try out ideas, and get projects off the ground without extra red tape.

Senior defense leaders were there at the launch in Delhi, showing just how important this move is for India's future in defense tech.