Rajnath Singh launches new push for next generation military tech
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just kicked off a new push for next-generation military tech, calling it a game-changer for the country's defense.
At the Swavlamban 2026 seminar in Delhi, he called on innovators to step up as "impact players" and help bring advanced technologies into India's armed forces.
The goal? Boost our defense capabilities while staying globally competitive and cost-effective.
Vice Admiral Kochhar urges AI adoption
Top navy leaders at the event, including Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Vice chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, highlighted how AI and autonomous systems are already reshaping warfare.
Kochhar pointed to the war in Ukraine as proof that rapid tech adoption is crucial. He urged India to speed up turning new ideas into real-world tools so we don't fall behind in military tech.