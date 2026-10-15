Rajnath Singh: most terrorists targeting India neutralized within a year
India
At a recent defense conclave, defense minister Rajnath Singh shared that since 2014, most terrorists targeting India are neutralized within a year of picking up arms.
He credited this to stronger security efforts and smarter counterterrorism strategies, highlighting India's determination to break up terror networks quickly.
India aims 2L/cr defense production 2026
Singh also talked about India's ambitious goal to hit ₹2 lakh crore in defense production by 2026.
The plan? Build more artillery and aircraft carriers at home and even export bulletproof jackets to more than 100 countries.
It's all about boosting national security while making India more self-reliant and cutting down on imports.