Rajnath Singh on Germany visit to strengthen defense ties

Rajnath Singh to sign defense roadmap

Singh is expected to sign a new roadmap for defense industry cooperation, making it easier for India and Germany to work together on future projects.

The talks will also cover training for U.N. peacekeeping missions, plus new ideas around cybersecurity, AI, and drones.

There's a big focus on joint development under "Make in India," as both countries look to review current projects and explore fresh ways to collaborate.