Rajnath Singh on Germany visit to strengthen defense ties
India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, is on a three-day trip to Germany, the first such visit in seven years, to ramp up defense ties.
He got a warm welcome in Berlin, arriving with military honors and even a fighter-jet escort.
Singh will sit down with German leaders, including defense minister Boris Pistorius, to talk about teaming up more closely on defense projects.
Rajnath Singh to sign defense roadmap
Singh is expected to sign a new roadmap for defense industry cooperation, making it easier for India and Germany to work together on future projects.
The talks will also cover training for U.N. peacekeeping missions, plus new ideas around cybersecurity, AI, and drones.
There's a big focus on joint development under "Make in India," as both countries look to review current projects and explore fresh ways to collaborate.