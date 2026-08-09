Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor sends clear message to terrorists
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called Operation Sindoor a bold move that shows India's armed forces are ready to act when security is threatened.
Speaking at a blood donation drive in Delhi, he said the operation sent a clear message to terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan: India won't back down.
Nearly 500 people donated blood
The event saw nearly 500 people donate blood.
Singh connected the bravery of soldiers with the kindness of donors, calling blood donation "Jivandan".
He encouraged young people to make volunteering and compassion part of India's future.