Rajnath Singh to attend ADMM-Plus in Malaysia on October 31
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Kuala Lumpur on October 31 and November 1, 2025, for the 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers's Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).
This annual gathering brings together 11 Southeast Asian countries and eight partners—including India, the US, China, and Australia—to tackle big security issues like terrorism.
India is co-chairing a crucial anti-terrorism working group until 2027
Singh will share India's take on regional security and join talks to boost defense ties with ASEAN nations under the Act East Policy.
With India co-chairing a major anti-terrorism working group until 2027, this trip highlights how India is stepping up as a key player in keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable and connected.