Rajnath Singh to lead Indian delegation at ADMM-Plus in Cebu
India
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is off to Cebu, Philippines, to lead the Indian delegation at the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers's Meeting (ADMM)-Plus on October 28-29.
The big focus? Tackling security challenges in the region and around the world.
Singh will also catch up with other defense leaders to review ongoing defense cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening strategic partnerships.
India co-leads counterterrorism group with Malaysia
ADMM-Plus brings together 11 Southeast Asian countries and eight partners (think India, US China, and Russia) to boost defense cooperation.
This year's host is the Philippines.
India's been pretty active here. Right now, it co-leads a counterterrorism group with Malaysia as part of its Act East policy, which aims for a safer Indo-Pacific.