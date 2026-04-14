Rajnath Singh to visit Germany for over $8B submarine talks
India
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is heading to Germany from April 21-23, 2026, to discuss a massive over $8 billion submarine deal with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).
This visit marks an important move to deepen India-Germany defense ties and could bring some serious upgrades to India's navy.
Submarines to be built in India
If the deal goes through, most of the submarines will actually be built in India through a partnership between TKMS and Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
While in Berlin, Singh will also meet with defense industry leaders and military officials to explore new investment opportunities and expand strategic cooperation between the two countries.