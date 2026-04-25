Rajnath Singh tours Kiel submarine facility as Project-75I deal advances
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just toured a top German submarine facility in Kiel, moving India closer to sealing the massive Project-75I deal.
This project aims to build six high-tech submarines at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), with German company TKMS as a leading contender.
Singh was joined by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, signaling both countries are serious about deeper defense ties.
Rajnath Singh inspects air-independent propulsion submarines
Singh got a firsthand look at submarines using advanced air-independent propulsion, basically technology that lets them stay underwater longer and move more quietly.
He called the visit "insightful" on social media, pointing out how these upgrades and international teamwork are crucial as the Indo-Pacific region faces new challenges.