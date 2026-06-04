Rajnath Singh unveils DFPDS-2026 doubling military commanders' essential purchase powers

DFPDS-2026 decentralizes procurement, creates financial authorities

The new framework replaces the old 2021 version, responding to bigger operational needs and more troops on the ground.

Unlike rules for buying big-ticket items, these changes focus on everyday operational stuff, so decisions get made faster and projects move quicker.

Plus, procurement is now more decentralized, with new financial authorities set up to help speed things along, meaning India's forces can react swiftly when situations change.