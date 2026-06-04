Rajnath Singh unveils DFPDS-2026 doubling military commanders' essential purchase powers
Big news for India's armed forces: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just announced a major upgrade to the military's spending powers.
With the new DFPDS-2026 rules, commanders can now approve double the amount for essential purchases, think spare parts and ammunition, making it easier to keep defense assets ready.
This move is expected to unlock over ₹1.25 lakh crore in procurements.
DFPDS-2026 decentralizes procurement, creates financial authorities
The new framework replaces the old 2021 version, responding to bigger operational needs and more troops on the ground.
Unlike rules for buying big-ticket items, these changes focus on everyday operational stuff, so decisions get made faster and projects move quicker.
Plus, procurement is now more decentralized, with new financial authorities set up to help speed things along, meaning India's forces can react swiftly when situations change.