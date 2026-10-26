Rajnath Singh urges Aatmanirbharta 2.0 for defense independence by 2047
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called for rolling out Aatmanirbharta 2.0, aiming to make India less dependent on imported defense tech and more self-sufficient by 2047.
The focus is on building advanced homegrown technologies and strong supply chains, so India can compete globally with affordable, high-quality defense products.
Navy iDEX attracts over 4,000 proposals
Singh highlighted that teaming up with universities and industry is key for better research and innovation.
He pointed out how iDEX is helping startups and small businesses create tech that used to be imported, showing off India's talent.
Over 4,000 proposals have already come in under Navy iDEX challenges, especially around naval systems and communications, giving young innovators a real shot at shaping the future of defense.