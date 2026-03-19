Rajnath Singh urges India to become drone manufacturing hub
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is urging India to become fully self-reliant in making drones by 2030.
He called on everyone involved to work together in a mission mode so India can be a global hub for homegrown drones, something he believes is crucial for the country's defense and independence.
Singh warns against reliance on imports for critical components
Singh pointed to recent conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel as reminders that relying on imports, especially from China, for key parts like engines, batteries, and software isn't safe.
With India's drone market expected to hit $23 billion by 2030, and defense and agriculture identified as major growth drivers, he thinks it's time for local innovation.
National Defense Industries Conclave focuses on MSME participation
The National Defense Industries Conclave is focusing on bringing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the defense tech scene.
The event spotlights new tech like AI, robotics, and smart materials—all part of a bigger push for more made-in-India solutions in defense.