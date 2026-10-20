Rajnath Singh urges results, not duplication at 25th SCO Dushanbe

Singh called for teamwork based on respect and consensus, supporting plans for future trade and economic growth.

He also highlighted the need to create opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs.

Addressing a serious note, he described terrorism as "Terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to peace and development. Terrorism not only harms innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. Terrorism radicalizes societies and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve. Therefore, there can be no justification for terrorism. There can be no double standards in dealing with it (terrorism), and there can be no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe haven to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively eliminated." urging everyone at the table to stand united against it for a safer future.