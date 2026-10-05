Rajnath Singh urges Sanskrit and Vedic math reinstatement in schools
India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is pushing for Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics to be taught in schools again, especially if Yogi Adityanath stays on as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.
Speaking at a big event in Ayodhya, he shared how these subjects boost both academics and culture, mentioning he'd introduced them before as education minister.
Rajnath Singh cites LSE's Vedic mathematics
Singh pointed out that even the London School of Economics teaches Vedic math now, showing its global appeal.
He believes mixing traditional knowledge with modern education helps students stay ahead.
For him, Sanskrit isn't just about history: it's key for India's future in science and learning.
He also praised Ayodhya's spiritual vibe and Adityanath's efforts to keep tradition alive in governance.