Rajnath Singh urges SCO unity on terrorism, announces civilisation dialogue
At the SCO meeting in Tajikistan, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called for all countries to team up against terrorism: no exceptions or double standards.
He pointed out how terrorism blocks progress and trade, and said it's time to stop any support for terrorist groups.
Singh also shared that India will host the first-ever SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum later this year, inviting all member nations to join in.
Singh presses SCO for economic cooperation
Singh didn't just talk security: he flagged issues like supply chain disruptions, energy security concerns, and food security risks caused by global conflicts.
He highlighted how new technology is shaping economies and pushed for SCO countries to work together on these problems.
Reaffirming India's strong connections with Central Asia, he stressed that better security and connectivity are key for everyone's growth.