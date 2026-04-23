Rajnath Singh visits Germany to pursue joint defense technology development
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Germany (April 21-23, 2026) focused on boosting defense collaboration.
He toured a German submarine facility and met with his counterpart, Boris Pistorius, to talk about co-developing and co-producing new defense technology together.
India Germany sign UN peacekeeping agreements
During the trip, both countries signed agreements for closer military teamwork and joint United Nations peacekeeping training.
Singh described the visit as a symbol of "deep friendship, synergy and trust," showing that India and Germany are serious about working together on security.
This visit marks a big step forward in their strategic partnership.