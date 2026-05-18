Rajnath Singh visits Vietnam amid near-final ₹6000cr BrahMos deal India May 18, 2026

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Vietnam from May 18-19, focusing on ramping up defense cooperation.

The big headline is a nearly finalized ₹60 billion BrahMos missile deal, which would make Vietnam only the second country after the Philippines to get this advanced system.

The visit also celebrates 10 years of India-Vietnam's strategic partnership, now upgraded for even closer collaboration.