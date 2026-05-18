Rajnath Singh visits Vietnam amid near-final ₹6000cr BrahMos deal
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Vietnam from May 18-19, focusing on ramping up defense cooperation.
The big headline is a nearly finalized ₹60 billion BrahMos missile deal, which would make Vietnam only the second country after the Philippines to get this advanced system.
The visit also celebrates 10 years of India-Vietnam's strategic partnership, now upgraded for even closer collaboration.
Visit includes Ho Chi Minh tribute
If signed, the BrahMos deal will boost Vietnam's maritime security at a time when tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific.
Singh's trip builds on an earlier agreement for deeper defense ties and includes a tribute to Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh on his birth anniversary, highlighting both military teamwork and mutual respect between the two countries.