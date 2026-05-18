Rajnath Singh visits Vietnam, South Korea to boost military cooperation

India seeks co-production and security talks

Singh's trip follows closely after Vietnamese official To Lam's visit to India, where both countries agreed that defense is a big part of their partnership.

In Vietnam, talks are expected to deepen joint projects like co-producing military tech and improving agreements such as logistics support.

In South Korea, Singh will discuss tackling new security challenges together and keeping the Indo-Pacific open for everyone.

Both visits highlight India's push for more regional cooperation and high-tech defense teamwork with its Asian partners.