Rajnath Singh visits Vietnam, South Korea to boost military cooperation
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Vietnam and South Korea, focusing on stronger military teamwork and keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable.
The trip is all about building up strategic partnerships, working together on maritime security, and exploring new defense tech collaborations.
India seeks co-production and security talks
Singh's trip follows closely after Vietnamese official To Lam's visit to India, where both countries agreed that defense is a big part of their partnership.
In Vietnam, talks are expected to deepen joint projects like co-producing military tech and improving agreements such as logistics support.
In South Korea, Singh will discuss tackling new security challenges together and keeping the Indo-Pacific open for everyone.
Both visits highlight India's push for more regional cooperation and high-tech defense teamwork with its Asian partners.