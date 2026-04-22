Rajnath Singh warns US Iran tensions could disrupt India's energy
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has flagged that rising tensions between Iran and the US might mess with India's energy supplies and economic stability.
Speaking from Germany, he pointed out how much India relies on West Asia for fuel, and noted that any trouble there can have ripple effects worldwide.
Still, he reassured everyone that India is ready to handle these challenges calmly and strategically.
Singh in Germany seeks defense cooperation
While in Germany, Singh pushed for a stronger defense partnership between India and Germany, especially in areas like cybersecurity, AI, and drone tech.
He encouraged German businesses to team up with Indian startups.
His visit also aims to seal new defense agreements and boost collaboration on peacekeeping training, showing how both countries are stepping up together as global tensions rise.