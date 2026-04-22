Rajnath Singh warns US Iran tensions could disrupt India's energy India Apr 22, 2026

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has flagged that rising tensions between Iran and the US might mess with India's energy supplies and economic stability.

Speaking from Germany, he pointed out how much India relies on West Asia for fuel, and noted that any trouble there can have ripple effects worldwide.

Still, he reassured everyone that India is ready to handle these challenges calmly and strategically.