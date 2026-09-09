Rajnath Singh's 3-day Sri Lanka visit aims to boost stability
India
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, the first by an Indian defense minister to the country in 38 years.
The trip focused on boosting security, peace, and development in the region, with Singh meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and highlighting India's commitment to a stable neighborhood.
Singh praises shared history, reaffirms support
Singh called India and Sri Lanka "civilisational twins" and stressed how their shared history brings them closer as neighbors.
He also reassured Sri Lankan leaders of India's steady support, especially during tough times like the pandemic, natural disasters, and economic struggles.
Sri Lanka's opposition leader even described India as their "first responder" in crises, hoping for deeper trade ties ahead.