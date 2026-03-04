Rajouri: Army foils major terrorist infiltration bid from Pakistan
In the early hours of 19 February 2026, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps spotted suspicious movement along the Line of Control in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector and quickly acted to stop a terrorist infiltration attempt.
Thanks to sharp surveillance and fast response, the bid was foiled before it could escalate.
Troops recovered these items
After the operation, troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammo, rucksacks packed with supplies, and clothing.
Heavily blood-stained tracks were observed, indicating serious injuries to the terrorist(s).
Drones and other surveillance gadgets were used for aerial surveillance during the search operation.
Arrest of local smuggler
Separately, Army and J&K Police arrested Sachin alias Pamma (resident of Nowshera) with foreign-made pistols tied to Pakistan-based smugglers.
Security teams have now stepped up patrols using both boots on ground and tech in the sky to keep things under control.