Rajya Sabha clears bill raising Supreme Court judges to 38
India
Rajya Sabha just cleared a bill to bump up the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38.
Passed by voice vote, the bill now heads back to Lok Sabha.
The main goal? Help the court work faster and chip away at its pending cases.
Arjun Ram Meghwal backs judicial reforms
Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal called it part of reforms in the judiciary, saying more judges are key for reducing case delays.
The government also wants to push alternatives like mediation and arbitration, hoping these will ease pressure on courts and speed up how disputes get sorted out.