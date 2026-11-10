Rakesh Chauhan allegedly shot wife during Diwali in Hajipur Bihar
India
During Diwali celebrations in Hajipur, Bihar, a man named Rakesh Chauhan allegedly shot his wife after an argument.
Their daughter was home at the time. She says her father sent her to another room while they were already arguing.
After hearing a gunshot, she found her mother shot dead and Chauhan had disappeared.
Police launch manhunt for Rakesh Chauhan
Police have launched a manhunt for Chauhan and are checking several possible hideouts.
While there were reported disputes between the couple, officers are still piecing together what led to this tragedy.
The investigation is ongoing as they work to uncover the full story.