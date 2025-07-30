Next Article
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, significance, and best time to celebrate
Raksha Bandhan lands on August 9, 2025—so get ready for those sibling selfies and sweet moments.
The date comes from the Hindu lunar calendar, with the full moon (Purnima Tithi) starting August 8 afternoon and ending August 9.
Since the full moon is visible at sunrise on August 9, that's your official day for tying Rakhis.
Best time to tie rakhi
If you want to follow tradition (and score some extra blessings), plan to tie your Rakhi between 5:39am and 1:24pm on Saturday, August 9.
This "Shubh Muhurat" avoids any inauspicious timing, so try to finish all your rituals during this window!