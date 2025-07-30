Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date, significance, and best time to celebrate India Jul 30, 2025

Raksha Bandhan lands on August 9, 2025—so get ready for those sibling selfies and sweet moments.

The date comes from the Hindu lunar calendar, with the full moon (Purnima Tithi) starting August 8 afternoon and ending August 9.

Since the full moon is visible at sunrise on August 9, that's your official day for tying Rakhis.