Indian Railways to run hydrogen-powered trains: What we know
Indian Railways just tested its very first hydrogen-powered train coach in Chennai—a big move toward cleaner travel.
The project, which kicked off in 2020-21, is all about swapping out diesel engines for hydrogen fuel cells and building a special storage facility in Jind, Haryana to support the shift.
Hydrogen storage facility in Jind, Haryana
Set to run between Jind and Sonepat, this ₹136 crore project can store up to 3,000kg of hydrogen.
Each train car carries 220kg of hydrogen at high pressure (350 bar), with built-in safety features like pressure relief valves.
To keep things extra safe, experts from Germany are auditing the design—showing India's serious about safer, greener transport.