Indian Railways to run hydrogen-powered trains: What we know

Hydrogen storage facility in Jind, Haryana

Set to run between Jind and Sonepat, this ₹136 crore project can store up to 3,000kg of hydrogen.

Each train car carries 220kg of hydrogen at high pressure (350 bar), with built-in safety features like pressure relief valves.

To keep things extra safe, experts from Germany are auditing the design—showing India's serious about safer, greener transport.