How terrorists who killed Hindus in Kashmir were tracked down
Back in April, three terrorists—Suleiman, Afghani, and Jibran—killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.
They singled out victims by religion before opening fire.
After months of searching, Indian security forces tracked them down.
Forensic tests matched weapons to massacre with near-perfect accuracy
The Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police teamed up for 'Operation Mahadev' in Srinagar and took out all three attackers.
Forensic tests matched their weapons to the massacre with near-perfect accuracy. Pakistani voter numbers found on them confirmed their identities.
Home Minister Amit Shah personally oversaw the investigation and told Parliament about the operation's success.
