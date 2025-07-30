Next Article
Gunfight breaks out in Poonch along LoC
Late Tuesday night, a gunfight broke out between Indian Army troops and suspected terrorists near the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.
It started when two people were spotted acting suspiciously and opened fire after being challenged.
Now, the Army is working to handle the situation.
Highlights on ground situation in J&K
This is another reminder of how tense things can get along the LoC—border areas like Poonch often see infiltration attempts that lead to clashes like this.
Security forces have to stay alert all the time to keep things under control.
For anyone following what's going on in J&K, it highlights just how real these challenges are on the ground.