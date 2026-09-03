Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra appoints Jeetendra Mishra 1st full-time CEO
India
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has picked former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first full-time CEO.
With almost 40 years in the Air Force, Mishra was chosen for his strong leadership from a pool of 16 candidates.
The trust hopes he will help tackle recent concerns about donation handling and bring some much-needed order.
Jeetendra Mishra's experience to boost confidence
Mishra's experience, like leading the Western Air Command and serving as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, means he knows how to manage big operations and keep things transparent.
As the trust gears up for more visitors and bigger responsibilities, his steady hand is expected to boost public confidence and keep everything running smoothly.