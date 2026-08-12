Ram Janmabhoomi Trust completes CEO interviews amid donation theft claims

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust just wrapped up interviews for its very first full-time CEO. Out of more than 5,200 applicants, only 18 made the shortlist.

This all comes as the Trust faces some heat over donation theft claims.

Two shortlisted candidates said their interviews lasted about 30 to 40 minutes, focusing on their experience running temples and handling big responsibilities.