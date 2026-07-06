Ram Janmabhoomi Trust moves meeting to Ayodhya after donation probe
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shifted its big meeting to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, now set for Monday, July 6, 2026 at 3pm.
This change comes after allegations of temple donation embezzlement sparked an investigation, making the meeting more urgent and high-profile.
Trustees to review resignations and audits
Trustees will discuss accepting the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, both linked to the donation probe.
They're also looking at appointing a new CEO to boost oversight and reviewing audit reports plus findings from a Special Investigation Team.
On a lighter note, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is expected back after illness, Senior trustee K Parasaran is likely to participate through video conference, and special invitee Gopal Rao's role is also expected to come up for discussion during the meeting.