Ram Mandir donation probe: 8 arrested after deleting WhatsApp chats
India
The Ram Mandir donation theft case just got messier. Investigators say the accused tried to cover their tracks by deleting WhatsApp chats and wiping their phones.
All eight were arrested on June 25, 2026, after a probe linked them to embezzling donations during the temple's counting process.
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra step down
Police raided the homes of those arrested, including Lavkush Mishra and Avinash Shukla, with local magistrates present.
The accused are in jail until June 29 while police push for further custody.
Following these events, two key Trust members (Champat Rai and Anil Mishra) stepped down from their roles.
The investigation is still ongoing, so more updates are likely soon.