Ram Mandir donation probe: 8 arrested after deleting WhatsApp chats

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra step down

Police raided the homes of those arrested, including Lavkush Mishra and Avinash Shukla, with local magistrates present.

The accused are in jail until June 29 while police push for further custody.

Following these events, two key Trust members (Champat Rai and Anil Mishra) stepped down from their roles.

The investigation is still ongoing, so more updates are likely soon.