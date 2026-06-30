Ram Mandir donations reach 20-24L daily amid theft, embezzlement allegations India Jun 30, 2026

Despite ongoing allegations of theft and embezzlement, donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir have nearly doubled in recent weeks.

Daily collections jumped from around ₹10-12 lakh to about ₹20-24 lakh per day, mostly due to a summer rush of visitors.

The temple pulled in ₹327 crore in financial year 2024-25 (₹153 crore just from donations) and saw huge spikes on big days like January 22 and during February.