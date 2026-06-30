Ram Mandir donations reach 20-24L daily amid theft, embezzlement allegations
Despite ongoing allegations of theft and embezzlement, donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir have nearly doubled in recent weeks.
Daily collections jumped from around ₹10-12 lakh to about ₹20-24 lakh per day, mostly due to a summer rush of visitors.
The temple pulled in ₹327 crore in financial year 2024-25 (₹153 crore just from donations) and saw huge spikes on big days like January 22 and during February.
Ram Mandir sees nearly 12cr visitors
Even with scrutiny over the temple's management, devotees are still showing up in large numbers and offering cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
Nearly 12 crore people have visited since the inauguration, with weekend crowds often doubling the usual 50,000 to 60,000 daily footfall.
For many supporters, their faith seems to outweigh the controversy.