Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations: 3 key trustees under scrutiny

Investigation demand

Bajrang Dal founder demands FIR in case

Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar has demanded a formal investigation and registration of an FIR in the case. He stressed that everyone involved should be interrogated to ensure no doubts remain about how temple funds were handled. Dr. Mishra has also faced allegations that several of his relatives worked in the temple administration. Critics argue that, given his control over financial and administrative matters, his role in overseeing donation management should be investigated too.