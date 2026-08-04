Ram Mohan Naidu visits Fortis Hospital after flight AI2379 turbulence
India
After a rough patch of turbulence on Air India Flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, several passengers and crew ended up in the hospital.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stopped by Fortis Hospital in Delhi to meet those injured and check on their recovery.
The flight had 137 passengers and eight crew members when it suddenly dropped altitude on Tuesday.
DGCA probes turbulence, 12 treated
Eight passengers and four crew members are getting medical care, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is digging into what caused the turbulence.
Air India says it is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and is providing support to the affected passengers and crew members.