Public donated ₹3,000cr for Ram Mandir construction, says temple committee

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been largely funded by public donations, with over ₹3,000 crore collected. The Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said that around ₹1,500 crore of this amount has already been used for the temple's construction. "The total cost of the temple project is estimated at around ₹1,800 crore, and billing of about ₹1,500 crore has been completed so far," said Mishra.

Ceremony details PM Modi to be chief guest at flag hoisting ceremony Mishra said devotees from all over the country have generously donated since the fund dedication campaign in 2022 and that all donors, including those who gave after 2022, will be invited to the flag hoisting ceremony atop the spire of the Ram temple on November 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony.

Temple capacity Temple can accommodate 5,000-8,000 devotees at once The main temple can accommodate between 5,000 and 8,000 devotees at a time. The 'darshan' route to the southern exit takes around 20 minutes, while the full route up to Sugriv Kila takes about 40 minutes. Mishra also revealed that three locations have been constructed near the parkota for keeping shoes and slippers.