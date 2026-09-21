Ram Temple donation theft suspects identified, charge sheet September 25
India
All suspects linked to the Ram Temple donation theft have now been identified, according to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta shared that a charge sheet is set to be filed by September 25.
Investigators used documents and CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
Eight temple donation counters detained
Eight people connected to the temple's donation counting process remain in custody until September 21.
They were arrested after a June FIR, with receipts for valuable articles generated through software and the articles kept in State Bank of India lockers.
Names like Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra have come up as the case moves forward.