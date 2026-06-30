Ram Temple trust advances July 11 meeting to 6
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold an emergency meeting on July 6, five days earlier than planned. The meeting is expected to decide the fates of General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, who recently resigned after allegations of donation theft at Ram Mandir surfaced. All 14 members of the Trust have been asked to be available for this important meeting.
Leadership review
Restructuring day-to-day operations and supervision for transparency may be discussed
The trust is headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, an 87-year-old saint from Ayodhya. At the meeting, the trust may also discuss restructuring day-to-day operations and supervision for transparency. A decision on expanding the body could be taken. The meeting will also address crowd management systems to improve visitor experiences at the temple site.
Meeting details
Last meeting was held on March 21
The "emergency meeting" was called at the request of Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, TOI reported, citing sources. In his letter to trust members, Giri said the date was advanced due to pressing issues. The last meeting was held on March 21 and focused on preparations for Ram Navami celebrations. Meetings are held every three months.
Operational review
'No transparency was being maintained'
A source revealed that "no transparency was being maintained" by a few trust office-bearers. They said "only a handful of trust office-bearers were running the show with complete authority over all the internal matters," adding, "No record or documents were shared with others." The source added, "With faith of the devotees shaken, we need to introduce checks and balances at multiple levels."