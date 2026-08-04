Ram Temple Trust inspects valuables at SBI amid donation allegations
India
The Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya just checked its stash of gold, silver, and other valuables at the State Bank of India, following allegations that some temple donations went missing.
Interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan led the review on August 3, 2026, as questions swirl around how the trust's funds are being handled.
SIT probe prompted FIR, 8 arrests
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up in June, is still digging into possible embezzlement. Its early findings led to an FIR and eight arrests, including Avinash Shukla.
Mohan spent three days double-checking accounts for any oddities and has encouraged devotees to speak up if they spot anything off.
The ongoing probe aims to clear things up and make sure everything stays transparent.