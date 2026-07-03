Ayodhya SIT questions Ram Mandir Trust members for 6 hours

Investigation expansion

SIT also probing role of SBI officials

The SIT is also investigating the role of SBI officials and the outsourced agency involved in cash-counting operations. They are verifying whether mandatory safeguards, such as frisking personnel and CCTV surveillance, were properly enforced. This is the SIT's second major investigation in Ayodhya after a preliminary report was submitted to the state government on June 23. The final report is expected by July 15, which may expand the investigation further.