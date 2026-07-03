Ayodhya SIT questions Ram Mandir Trust members for 6 hours
What's the story
A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned key functionaries of the Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya. The SIT, which includes Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police (Lucknow Range) Kiran S, and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan, interrogated Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao for six hours on Thursday. This comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in temple donation collections, in which eight people have been arrested.
Resignation and defense
Rai had resigned last week
Rai had resigned as the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust last week amid allegations of donation irregularities. He has since gone into seclusion, telling associates that he wouldn't carry this "stigma" with him and that his trust has been "betrayed." The future of Rai and Mishra is likely to be decided at a trust meeting in Ayodhya on Monday.
Defense and criticism
Deputy CM Maurya defends Rai
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has defended Rai. He was quoted as saying by IANS, "There is no need to comment while the investigation is underway... However, the Opposition has no moral right to speak on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi issue." Maurya also criticized how the issue was being turned into a public controversy.
Investigation focus
Investigators also sought explanations about cash collection, counting, banking processes
The SIT's extended questioning also focused on the temple's donation management system. Investigators sought detailed explanations from trust functionaries about cash collection, counting, and banking processes. They also looked into fund management mechanisms, including outsourced personnel for cash-counting operations and agreements with State Bank of India (SBI) for cash management.
Investigation expansion
SIT also probing role of SBI officials
The SIT is also investigating the role of SBI officials and the outsourced agency involved in cash-counting operations. They are verifying whether mandatory safeguards, such as frisking personnel and CCTV surveillance, were properly enforced. This is the SIT's second major investigation in Ayodhya after a preliminary report was submitted to the state government on June 23. The final report is expected by July 15, which may expand the investigation further.