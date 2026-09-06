Ram Mandir trust seeks deputy CEO from existing panels
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is on the lookout for a deputy chief executive officer, days after appointing Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO. The search committee has prepared a panel of candidates from existing panels, Govind Dev Giri announced in Ayodhya. "No fresh search needed; deputy CEO will be picked from existing panels based on the trust's requirement and qualifications," Giri said.
Panel composition
Search panel comprises 3 members
The search panel comprises Justice (Retd) Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd) Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, and scientist-industrialist Suresh Haware.
The appointment of a deputy CEO will create a two-tier administrative structure for the temple trust.
While CEO Mishra will oversee broader functioning such as security and coordination with government agencies, the deputy CEO will handle day-to-day operational coordination, including finance, IT, HR, and project management.
Operational efficiency
New 2-tier structure expected to streamline operations
The new two-tier administrative structure is expected to streamline operations by reducing the need for trust office bearers to intervene in routine matters.
With a full-time CEO and deputy CEO, the trust's direct involvement in everyday administration is likely to decrease.
This will allow the trust to focus more on policy formulation, supervision, and strategic decision-making while operational responsibilities are delegated to professionals.
Strategic vision
Trust's vision is to make Ayodhya a global cultural capital
According to Giri, the trust was handed a completed temple for service, and its larger objective is to establish Ayodhya as a global cultural capital.
Efforts will be focused on improving the overall environment around the Ram temple as part of this vision.
The CEO's office could serve as a central point for coordinating finance, security, human resources, technology infrastructure, projects, and pilgrim management.
Administrative clarity
Deputy CEO will ensure smooth operations
The deputy CEO will act as an operational link between departments and ensure that decisions are implemented on the ground.
This new arrangement is expected to create a clearer division between policy oversight by the trust and day-to-day execution by professionals.
As temple activities and infrastructure grow, this setup aims to keep things running smoothly while allowing top officials to focus on bigger plans for Ayodhya's future.