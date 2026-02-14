Ramadan 2026: Expected dates, significance, and more
Ramadan is expected to kick off on February 19, 2026, though the exact start may shift by a day depending on when the new moon is spotted in each region.
Several countries—including Saudi Arabia, India, the UK, and the US—are preparing for this date, but some communities might begin fasting on February 18 if their local moon sighting comes earlier.
Fasting hours to shift gradually
The month of fasting should wrap up around March 19, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations likely falling on March 20 or 21.
In India, the first Sehri (pre-dawn meal) will be at 5:36am and Iftar (evening meal) at 6:15pm—these times will shift as spring moves in.
Fasting hours this year start at about 12 hours and 45 minutes each day, making it a bit more manageable for those observing.