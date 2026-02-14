Ramadan 2026: Expected dates, significance, and more

Fasting hours to shift gradually

The month of fasting should wrap up around March 19, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations likely falling on March 20 or 21.

In India, the first Sehri (pre-dawn meal) will be at 5:36am and Iftar (evening meal) at 6:15pm—these times will shift as spring moves in.

Fasting hours this year start at about 12 hours and 45 minutes each day, making it a bit more manageable for those observing.