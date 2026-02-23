Ramadan 2026: Sehri, iftar timings for major cities on February 24

Set your alarms: Delhi has Sehri at 5:32am and Iftar at 6:19pm. Hyderabad's times are 5:28am (Sehri) and 6:19pm (Iftar). Mumbai goes a bit later—5:52am for Sehri, 6:40pm for Iftar. Bengaluru has Sehri at 5:29am and Iftar at 6:27pm. Early risers in Kolkata/Howrah start at 4:51am and break fast at 5:35pm.

More about fasting during Ramadan

Fasting means no food, drink, or intimacy from dawn till dusk—but there are exceptions if you're sick, pregnant, elderly, or traveling.

Most people break their fast with dates and water following Prophet Muhammad's Sunnah before enjoying a meal together.

Ramadan typically wraps up in mid- to late-March, with the exact date (and Eid al-Fitr celebrations) determined by the sighting of the new moon.