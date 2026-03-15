Ramadan 2026: Sehri, iftar timings for March 16

In Delhi, wrap up Sehri by 5:11am and break your fast at 6:31pm. Mumbai folks finish Sehri by 5:34am with Iftar at 6:48pm In Lucknow, Sehri ends early at 4:58am with Iftar at about 6:15pm.

Tips to keep your energy up

To keep your energy up, try having complex carbs, eggs, or yogurt for Suhoor.

Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Sehri to stay hydrated.

Skipping fried foods and caffeine can help you feel lighter through the day.