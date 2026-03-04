Ramadan 2026: Sehri, iftar timings for March 5

On March 5, here's when you can eat: Lucknow —sehri at 5:09am iftar at 6:11pm Delhi —sehri at 5:23am iftar at 6:25pm Hyderabad—sehri at 5:19am iftar also at 6:25pm Mumbai—sehri at 5:42am iftar at 6:26pm.

More about Ramadan

Meal times vary by city and even between Sunni and Shia communities. Double-check your local schedule—it matters for keeping your fast right.

Fun fact for calendar nerds: because the Islamic calendar is lunar, Ramadan shifts every year. In fact, in 2030 there'll be two Ramadans—in January and December!