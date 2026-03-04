Ramadan 2026: Sehri, iftar timings for March 5
Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims, kicked off on February 19 in India.
From dawn (before sunrise) to sunset, people fast—no food or drink—breaking their fast with iftar after a pre-dawn meal called sehri.
The exact times for these meals shift a bit each day.
Meal times for major cities
On March 5, here's when you can eat:
Lucknow—sehri at 5:09am iftar at 6:11pm
Delhi—sehri at 5:23am iftar at 6:25pm
Hyderabad—sehri at 5:19am iftar also at 6:25pm
Mumbai—sehri at 5:42am iftar at 6:26pm.
More about Ramadan
Meal times vary by city and even between Sunni and Shia communities. Double-check your local schedule—it matters for keeping your fast right.
Fun fact for calendar nerds: because the Islamic calendar is lunar, Ramadan shifts every year. In fact, in 2030 there'll be two Ramadans—in January and December!