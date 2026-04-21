Ramanuja Jayanti 2026 marks Sri Ramanujacharya's 1,009th birthday celebration

Devotees gather at Sriperumbudur Srirangam Melkote

Devotees gather at key temples such as Sriperumbudur, Srirangam, and Melkote to honor Ramanujacharya with rituals, readings of his teachings, and lively processions.

The day isn't just about tradition: it's also a big moment for the Vaishnava community to come together, reflect on his message of unity and equality, and celebrate values that still inspire millions today.