Ramanuja Jayanti 2026 marks Sri Ramanujacharya's 1,009th birthday celebration
India
Ramanuja Jayanti is coming up on April 22, 2026, marking the 1,009th birthday of Sri Ramanujacharya, a legendary Hindu philosopher known for championing equality and devotion.
The celebrations start late on April 21 and run through April 22, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Devotees gather at Sriperumbudur Srirangam Melkote
Devotees gather at key temples such as Sriperumbudur, Srirangam, and Melkote to honor Ramanujacharya with rituals, readings of his teachings, and lively processions.
The day isn't just about tradition: it's also a big moment for the Vaishnava community to come together, reflect on his message of unity and equality, and celebrate values that still inspire millions today.