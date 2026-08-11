Ramesh Nagar Delhi residents report over 90dB Kanwar Yatra noise

People living in B-Block, Ramesh Nagar, Delhi are having a tough time thanks to Kanwar Yatra camps set up under the local metro station.

The music from these camps is so loud that noise levels inside homes are hitting more than 90 decibels, way above the safe limit of 55 decibels.

According to the World Health Organization, this kind of noise isn't just annoying; it can actually damage your hearing.