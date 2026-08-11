Ramesh Nagar Delhi residents report over 90dB Kanwar Yatra noise
People living in B-Block, Ramesh Nagar, Delhi are having a tough time thanks to Kanwar Yatra camps set up under the local metro station.
The music from these camps is so loud that noise levels inside homes are hitting more than 90 decibels, way above the safe limit of 55 decibels.
According to the World Health Organization, this kind of noise isn't just annoying; it can actually damage your hearing.
Kanwar Yatra camps disrupt daily life
Residents say the nonstop music and bass vibrations have made it nearly impossible to sleep or focus on work and studies.
Gurbir Singh, who lives right across from a camp, said he had not slept properly in three days: "We dread these days."
On top of that, traffic jams and piles of litter around the camps are making daily life harder: parents even have to pick up their kids directly from school because roads are blocked.
People have complained to the police but say nothing's changed so far.