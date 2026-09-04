Ramgarh brothers die as family chose occult rituals over doctors
India
In Ramgarh, Jharkhand, two young brothers (15 and 10) died after their family chose occult rituals over seeing a doctor for their fevers.
Believing black magic was behind the illness, the family called in a tantric for three days.
Only when the boys lost consciousness did they rush them to the hospital. Sadly, it was too late.
Mother critical at RIMS Ranchi
The boys' mother is now critically ill and has been moved to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
Local officials are checking if contaminated water might be to blame and have promised support to the grieving family.
The father works out of state and hasn't returned home yet, leaving the family facing this loss on their own.