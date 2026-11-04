Ramnik Sakhwala missing since June after joining Russian army
India
Ramnik Sakhwala, a 39-year-old from Gujarat, has been missing since June after signing up for the Russian army.
He moved to Russia last year hoping for better job opportunities and was told he'd have a noncombat role handling food supplies, not fighting.
Now, his family is turning to the government for help as they struggle to get any news about him.
Family contacts Indian and Russian authorities
Sakhwala's family has reached out to Indian and Russian authorities but hasn't gotten much response, partly because he now holds a Russian passport.
His wife has picked up sewing work to keep things going at home, while their 16-year-old son keeps asking officials for updates, hoping someone will finally tell them where his dad is.