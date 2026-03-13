Ramsar sites at risk: Kerala's famous lakes facing heavy pollution

Sewage levels above safe limits

The report points to heavy pollution in places like Thoppilkadavu and Manichithodu drain (Kollam), KV Canal and Anthakarathodu (Kottayam), and Chandiroor (Alappuzha).

In Kochi Lake near Willingdon Island, sewage levels were well above safe limits for bathing water: coliform bacteria counts were well above those limits.

With these lakes supporting local wildlife and people's livelihoods, the findings are a wake-up call for urgent action.