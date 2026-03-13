Ramsar sites at risk: Kerala's famous lakes facing heavy pollution
Kerala's famous Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes are facing serious pollution problems, according to a fresh study by the state's Pollution Control Board.
The assessment, done for the National Green Tribunal, found high contamination at more than 15 spots across Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, putting these ecologically important Ramsar sites at risk.
Sewage levels above safe limits
The report points to heavy pollution in places like Thoppilkadavu and Manichithodu drain (Kollam), KV Canal and Anthakarathodu (Kottayam), and Chandiroor (Alappuzha).
In Kochi Lake near Willingdon Island, sewage levels were well above safe limits for bathing water: coliform bacteria counts were well above those limits.
With these lakes supporting local wildlife and people's livelihoods, the findings are a wake-up call for urgent action.