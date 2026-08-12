Ranaut faces legal complaint over 'Generation Gutter' NEET protest remark
India
Kangana Ranaut is facing legal trouble after calling students protesting the NEET paper leak "Generation Gutter" on social media.
Agra-based lawyer Ramashankar Sharma says her words insulted young people and their families, and he has filed a case against her.
Sharma takes complaint to special court
Sharma, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association, took his complaint to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs.
He feels Kangana's remarks went too far, criticizing not just students' actions but also their upbringing and parents.
The court will hear the case on August 21, 2026.